WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has raised concern about China's alleged "coercive and risky" behavior with respect to Philippine vessels in the South China Sea during a phone call with his Philippine counterpart, Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"Secretary Austin noted with concern the PRC (the People's Republic of China)'s recent coercive and risky operational behavior directed against Philippine vessels operating safely and lawfully in the South China Sea, including around Second Thomas Shoal," Ryder said in a statement.

During the call, the defense officials also reiterated their commitment to continue upholding the rules-based order and supporting the livelihoods of local Philippine communities in the South China Sea in accordance with the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal Ruling, the statement added.

The secretaries agreed to meet in person to move forward with their discussion on defense and security priorities, according to the statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected the Philippines' accusations that Chinese ships maneuvered dangerously to prevent its boats from reaching a disputed reef in the South China Sea.

The reef, known as Ren'ai Jiao in China and Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines, is part of the disputed Spratly Islands, a major archipelago that China and several other Asian nations lay rival claims. The Philippines grounded a navy transport ship on the reef in 1999 to house a contingent of marines.