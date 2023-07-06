Open Menu

Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Philippine Vessels - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Philippine Vessels - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has raised concern about China's alleged "coercive and risky" behavior with respect to Philippine vessels in the South China Sea during a phone call with his Philippine counterpart, Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has raised concern about China's alleged "coercive and risky" behavior with respect to Philippine vessels in the South China Sea during a phone call with his Philippine counterpart, Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"Secretary Austin noted with concern the PRC (the People's Republic of China)'s recent coercive and risky operational behavior directed against Philippine vessels operating safely and lawfully in the South China Sea, including around Second Thomas Shoal," Ryder said in a statement.

During the call, the defense officials also reiterated their commitment to continue upholding the rules-based order and supporting the livelihoods of local Philippine communities in the South China Sea in accordance with the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal Ruling, the statement added.

The secretaries agreed to meet in person to move forward with their discussion on defense and security priorities, according to the statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected the Philippines' accusations that Chinese ships maneuvered dangerously to prevent its boats from reaching a disputed reef in the South China Sea.

The reef, known as Ren'ai Jiao in China and Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines, is part of the disputed Spratly Islands, a major archipelago that China and several other Asian nations lay rival claims. The Philippines grounded a navy transport ship on the reef in 1999 to house a contingent of marines.

Related Topics

China Pentagon Austin Philippines 2016 From Asia

Recent Stories

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends judicial remand o ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends judicial remand of Khadija Shah, others

1 minute ago
 Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction on peaceful ..

Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction on peaceful election of 35 districts Chair ..

1 minute ago
 Majority of US Voters Believe Biden Involved in So ..

Majority of US Voters Believe Biden Involved in Son Hunter's Foreign Business De ..

1 minute ago
 29 postmen provided motorcycles

29 postmen provided motorcycles

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

9 minutes ago
 Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 ' ..

Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 'Worst Wildfire Season on Recor ..

3 minutes ago
LHC confirms interim bail of Imran, wife

LHC confirms interim bail of Imran, wife

3 minutes ago
 Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Rival Threads Already ..

Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Rival Threads Already Has 30 Million Signups

3 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS hands over keys first model shelter ..

Chairman PRCS hands over keys first model shelter house to flood affected widow

3 minutes ago
 OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over ..

OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over 40% by 2040-2050 - Secretary G ..

31 minutes ago
 Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

31 minutes ago
 DC orders crackdown against overcharging

DC orders crackdown against overcharging

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World