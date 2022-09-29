Austin Confers With Danish Counterpart About Attacks on Nord Stream Pipelines - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed with his Danish counterpart e Morten Bodskov the recent attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm, Defense Department spokesperson Patrick Ryder said.

"Secretary Austin offered his full support to Denmark as it begins to investigate the explosions. The United States remains committed to Baltic Sea Security and its longstanding ally, Denmark," Ryder said on Wednesday.

Both officials agreed to continue working together as this situation unfolds, Ryder added.

On Tuesday, Swedish authorities said they detected explosions in the Baltic Sea that later turned out to have damaged both pipelines. Polish and other countries' officials have said the explosions were deliberate acts of sabotage. A new pipeline was unveiled on the same day carrying gas from Norway to Poland and beyond, but a significantly smaller quantity than what was provided by the Nord Stream pipelines.