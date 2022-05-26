UrduPoint.com

Austin Consults With Japan Defense Chief On North Korea Test Missile Launches - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Austin Consults With Japan Defense Chief on North Korea Test Missile Launches - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has discussed over the telephone possible responses to North Korea's latest ballistic missile test launches with his Japanese counterpart Minister of Defense Kishiu Nobuo, the Defense Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has discussed over the telephone possible responses to North Korea's latest ballistic missile test launches with his Japanese counterpart Minister of Defense Kishiu Nobuo, the Defense Department said on Thursday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a secure call with Japan Minister of Defense Kishi Nobuo to share assessments on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK - North Korea) recent ballistic missile launches, as well as consult on response measures," the Defense Department said on Thursday.

Austin confirmed the US commitment to the defense of Japan, and both leaders reaffirmed that the US-Japan Alliance is prepared to respond to any North Korean aggression, the release said.

"The two leaders underscored that the DPRK's (North Koera's) ballistic missile launches are a threat to regional and global security, and are committed to work together bilaterally and trilaterally with (South) Korea to address the DPRK's provocative actions," the release added.

Austin and Kishi also agreed on the need to continue discussions on response options and work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, according to the release.

