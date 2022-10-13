UrduPoint.com

Austin Declines To Speculate About What Would NATO Do If Russia Uses Nuclear Weapon

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Austin Declines to Speculate About What Would NATO Do if Russia Uses Nuclear Weapon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday declined to speculate on the issue of how NATO would respond should Moscow use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, but added that the Western military alliance poses no threat to Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday declined to speculate on the issue of how NATO would respond should Moscow use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, but added that the Western military alliance poses no threat to Russia.

"In terms of what we're planning for any potential event that could happen, I never speculate on what could happen and so I won't, I won't bother to walk down the road of trying to answer a hypothetical question," Austin said after the NATO defense ministerial in Brussels.

Austin added that NATO does not pose any threat to Russia, but will defend every inch of the territory belonging to the countries that make up the alliance.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Road Brussels Alliance Austin Event Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan presents resolution to establish global f ..

Pakistan presents resolution to establish global fund to combat climate change

26 seconds ago
 KP govt dispatches mobile veterinary clinics to Si ..

KP govt dispatches mobile veterinary clinics to Sindh

28 seconds ago
 Africa's longest oil pipeline takes shape in Niger ..

Africa's longest oil pipeline takes shape in Niger

29 seconds ago
 Speakers emphasizes linkage between academia, indu ..

Speakers emphasizes linkage between academia, industry

3 minutes ago
 Braving rocket attack, Iraqi MPs elect new state p ..

Braving rocket attack, Iraqi MPs elect new state president Abdel Latif Rashid

3 minutes ago
 Motorway Police recovered 305kg drugs

Motorway Police recovered 305kg drugs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.