Austin Declines to Speculate About What Would NATO Do if Russia Uses Nuclear Weapon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday declined to speculate on the issue of how NATO would respond should Moscow use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, but added that the Western military alliance poses no threat to Russia.

"In terms of what we're planning for any potential event that could happen, I never speculate on what could happen and so I won't, I won't bother to walk down the road of trying to answer a hypothetical question," Austin said after the NATO defense ministerial in Brussels.

Austin added that NATO does not pose any threat to Russia, but will defend every inch of the territory belonging to the countries that make up the alliance.