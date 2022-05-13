UrduPoint.com

Austin Deploys 10,500 US Troops To Replace Previously Deployed Units In European Theater

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 11:52 PM

Austin Deploys 10,500 US Troops to Replace Previously Deployed Units in European Theater

US Secretary of Defense ordered the deployment of 10,500 American troops to replace previously deployed troops in the European theater amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) US Secretary of Defense ordered the deployment of 10,500 American troops to replace previously deployed troops in the European theater amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Friday.

"Secretary Austin has ordered the deployment of approximately 10,500 personnel in the coming months to replace previously deployed US Army units, serving in the European Theater of operation," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby added that these deployments are not permanent and these forces are not going to fight in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Pentagon Austin

Recent Stories

27 dead in Delhi fire: Indian emergency services

27 dead in Delhi fire: Indian emergency services

31 seconds ago
 Syrian Air Defense Systems Repelling Israeli Attac ..

Syrian Air Defense Systems Repelling Israeli Attack in Skies Over Hama Province ..

35 seconds ago
 Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

27 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Macron Mediating Between Russia, Uk ..

Zelenskyy Says Macron Mediating Between Russia, Ukraine 'in Vain'

27 minutes ago
 Tuchel hopes Chelsea's Kovacic can play through pa ..

Tuchel hopes Chelsea's Kovacic can play through pain in FA Cup final

27 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 185456 cuseces water

IRSA releases 185456 cuseces water

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.