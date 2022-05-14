Austin Deploys 10,500 US Troops to Replace Previously Deployed Units in European Theater

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) US Secretary of Defense ordered the deployment of 10,500 American troops to replace previously deployed troops in the European theater amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Friday.

"Secretary Austin has ordered the deployment of approximately 10,500 personnel in the coming months to replace previously deployed US Army units, serving in the European Theater of operation," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby added that these deployments are not permanent and these forces are not going to fight in Ukraine.