Austin Directs US Aircraft Carrier Stay in Mediterranean to Reassure Allies - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The United States is retaining a nuclear aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean instead of sending it on to the middle East in order to reassure allies as tensions remain high over Ukraine, a US defense official said in a statement to Sputnik.

"The Secretary of Defense has directed USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HST CSG) to remain in the EUCOM (European Command) area of operations instead of transiting to the CENTCOM (Central Command) area of operations as originally scheduled," the defense official said on Tuesday. "HST CSG schedule change reflects the need for a persistent presence in Europe, and is necessary to reassure our allies and partners of our commitment to collective defense.

"

The Truman and its escorts are now operating in the Ionian Sea between Greece and Italy rather than sailing through the Suez Canal into the Red Sea to support CENTCOM, according to media reports.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been aggravated in the past months amid an alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, arguing that Russia has the right to relocate troops within its sovereign territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.