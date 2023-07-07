Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Austin Discusses Battlefield Situation, Security Aid With Ukraine's Reznikov - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov about the current battlefield situation and the United States' security assistance efforts, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said in a statement.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov today to discuss developments on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Secretary Austin also provided an update on US security assistance support," the statement said on Thursday.

The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact, the statement added.

The call comes as the US may consider approving the delivery of controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine to aid with Kiev's stalled offensive operations, US media reported on Wednesday.

The discussion also comes in advance of NATO's summit in Vilnius, Lithuania next week.

