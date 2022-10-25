UrduPoint.com

Austin Discusses 'Dirty Bomb' Allegations With Ukraine Counterpart - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov and discussed support for Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation and allegations that Kiev plans to use a so-called "dirty bomb," Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke today with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov to reaffirm the unwavering US commitment to support Ukraine's ability to counter Russian aggression," Ryder said during a press briefing on Monday. "He... reiterated that the United States rejects the public and false allegations by Russia about Ukraine and any attempt to use them as a pretext for further Russian escalation of its unlawful and unjustified war against Ukraine.

Ryder said that Austin and Reznikov pledged to remain in close contact.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian mission to the United Nations sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying the Kiev regime plans to develop a "dirty bomb" and later accuse Russia for using a tactical nuclear weapon.

A dirty bomb contains radioactive isotopes and explosive load that disperses the radioactive materials across large areas.

The letter also urged the Western countries and the UN Secretary-General to exert their influence on Kiev and prevent a heinous crime from happening.

