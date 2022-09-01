Austin Discusses European Security, Ukraine With Danish Counterpart at Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Danish counterpart Morten Bodskov on Thursday met at the Defense Department in Washington to discuss European security, the situation in Ukraine and a new bilateral defense cooperation agreement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Danish counterpart Morten Bodskov on Thursday met at the Defense Department in Washington to discuss European security, the situation in Ukraine and a new bilateral defense cooperation agreement.

"Denmark continues to be a close and long-standing ally to the United States, and today we proudly stand with you in the face of Russian aggression that threatens Europe's freedom and security," Austin in opening remarks at the start of the meeting. "So, Mister Minister, I want to thank you for everything that you're doing to support the Ukrainian people and their military in their hour of need.

"

Bodskov said that the United States and Denmark have also begun talks on a bilateral defense cooperation agreement to further deepen ties.

The Danish Defense Minister noted that the US military's presence in Europe is vital for the peace in the region.

Bodskov is visiting the United States in part to signal that Denmark will continue to support Ukraine, including through increased military presence in the Baltic region.

Earlier this year, Denmark announced plans to send 800 additional soldiers to the Baltic countries.

The European nations met in Copenhagen earlier this week and agreed to provide $1.5 billion in additional aid for Ukraine.