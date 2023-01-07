UrduPoint.com

Austin Discusses New Military Aid For Kiev With Ukrainian Counterpart - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov, discussed the new package of military assistance of more than $3 billion, Pentagon Spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a press release.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov to discuss today's commitment of more than $3 billion in additional security assistance, including Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, additional armored vehicles, artillery systems and ammunition, and other key capabilities," the release said on Friday.

The Pentagon Chief reiterated the US commitment to encourage Allies and partners to make additional donations of air defense systems, combat vehicles, and other critical capabilities to support Ukraine, according to the release.

Earlier in the day, the Biden administration announced its largest to-date package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $3.75 billion that includes $225 million for Ukrainian military modernization and $682 million for US allies and partners on NATO's eastern flank in Europe.

The new funding will buy Ukraine a long list of military equipment and ammunition, including 50 Bradley fighting vehicles with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition, 100 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers, Sea Sparrow RIM-7 missiles for air defense, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and 100 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers.

