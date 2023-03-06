UrduPoint.com

Austin Discusses Syria, Iraq With King Abdullah II On Jordan Trip - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Austin Discusses Syria, Iraq With King Abdullah II on Jordan Trip - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Jordanian King Abdullah II during his trip to Amman to discuss a political settlement in Syria, the situation in Iraq and other regional security issues, the Pentagon said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Jordanian King Abdullah II during his trip to Amman to discuss a political settlement in Syria, the situation in Iraq and other regional security issues, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Austin departed for a trip to the Middle East over the weekend, with stops in Jordan, Egypt and Israel. The US defense chief met with the Jordanian king on Sunday.

"Secretary Austin shared his concerns on a range of shared challenges, including the importance of reaching a just political solution in Syria, maintaining focus on security and stability in Iraq, and countering other destabilizing activities in the region," the statement said.

Austin also discussed his concern over the escalation in tensions in the West Bank and Jerusalem. He pointed out the importance of a restoration of calm in the area, the Pentagon added.

In addition, the two discussed regional security cooperation and initiatives to strengthen their bilateral security relationship, while Austin reaffirmed Washington's intent to deepen economic and military cooperation with Jordan, according to the statement.

