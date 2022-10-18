Austin Discusses Ukraine Support, Security Cooperation With UK Counterpart - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with UK counterpart Ben Wallace in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine and security cooperation amid Russia's special military operation, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with UK counterpart Ben Wallace in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine and security cooperation amid Russia's special military operation, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Austin hosted his UK counterpart, Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace, today in the Pentagon to discuss the ongoing support to Ukraine by our two nations, as well as the continued importance transatlantic and regional security cooperation play in light of Russia's attack in Ukraine," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The meeting comes as the United States and United Kingdom lead efforts by the collective West to impose sanctions on Russia in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Rising energy and food costs linked to the sanctions regime on Russia have significantly increased cost of living in the UK, leading to just 10% approval rating for new Prime Minister Liz Truss after her economic plan to address the turmoil failed to come to fruition.