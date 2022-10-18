UrduPoint.com

Austin Discusses Ukraine Support, Security Cooperation With UK Counterpart - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 11:22 PM

Austin Discusses Ukraine Support, Security Cooperation With UK Counterpart - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with UK counterpart Ben Wallace in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine and security cooperation amid Russia's special military operation, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with UK counterpart Ben Wallace in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine and security cooperation amid Russia's special military operation, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Austin hosted his UK counterpart, Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace, today in the Pentagon to discuss the ongoing support to Ukraine by our two nations, as well as the continued importance transatlantic and regional security cooperation play in light of Russia's attack in Ukraine," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The meeting comes as the United States and United Kingdom lead efforts by the collective West to impose sanctions on Russia in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Rising energy and food costs linked to the sanctions regime on Russia have significantly increased cost of living in the UK, leading to just 10% approval rating for new Prime Minister Liz Truss after her economic plan to address the turmoil failed to come to fruition.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Washington Pentagon Wallace Lead Austin United Kingdom United States (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator ..

Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator

19 minutes ago
 Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand H ..

Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand Higher Pay - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Israeli Leader to Discuss Air Defense Systems With ..

Israeli Leader to Discuss Air Defense Systems With Ukrainian Foreign Minister - ..

21 minutes ago
 Biden to Speak With Mexican President Today on Ran ..

Biden to Speak With Mexican President Today on Range of Issues - White House

21 minutes ago
 Minister directs to speed up survey work of flood ..

Minister directs to speed up survey work of flood damages

21 minutes ago
 Thousands strike across France amid fuel shortages ..

Thousands strike across France amid fuel shortages

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.