WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg over the telephone a range of topics, including the alliance's deterrence and defense posture as well as the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby said on Friday.

"Secretary Austin focused on the importance of maintaining a credible NATO deterrence and defense posture, investing in defense capabilities, and improving Alliance readiness to fight and win if deterrence fails. The leaders also discussed the retrograde in Afghanistan and the NATO mission in Iraq," Kirby said in a readout of the conversation.

The two officials also discussed the NATO 2030 proposal, which aims to maintain alliance's military and political power while giving it a more global view as well as Stoltenberg's visit to the British aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth where he witnessed the NATO allies working jointly as part of the military exercise Steadfast Defender 21.

The defense ministers of the NATO member nations are scheduled to meet on June 1st and the heads of state on June 14, according to the readout.