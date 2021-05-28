UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austin Discusses With NATO Chief Alliance's Deterrence, Defense Posture - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

Austin Discusses With NATO Chief Alliance's Deterrence, Defense Posture - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg over the telephone a range of topics, including the alliance's deterrence and defense posture as well as the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby said on Friday.

"Secretary Austin focused on the importance of maintaining a credible NATO deterrence and defense posture, investing in defense capabilities, and improving Alliance readiness to fight and win if deterrence fails. The leaders also discussed the retrograde in Afghanistan and the NATO mission in Iraq," Kirby said in a readout of the conversation.

The two officials also discussed the NATO 2030 proposal, which aims to maintain alliance's military and political power while giving it a more global view as well as Stoltenberg's visit to the British aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth where he witnessed the NATO allies working jointly as part of the military exercise Steadfast Defender 21.

The defense ministers of the NATO member nations are scheduled to meet on June 1st and the heads of state on June 14, according to the readout.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Iraq Visit Alliance Austin United States June From

Recent Stories

Britain's Simon Yates wins Giro 19th stage, Bernal ..

6 minutes ago

Racquet man: How lifelong link powers Nadal at Fre ..

6 minutes ago

Average US Gasoline Prices Highest Since 2014 - En ..

6 minutes ago

European Commission Earmarks $3.6Bln Conditional E ..

6 minutes ago

India's Sputnik V Distributor Takes Legal Action A ..

6 minutes ago

ANF seized 2049 kg drugs during countrywide operat ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.