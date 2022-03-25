Austin Discusses With Ukraine Counterpart Continued Provision of Weapons to Kiev- Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, discussed the continued provision of weaponry to Ukraine, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J.

Austin III spoke today with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov to discuss the continued provision of defensive lethal assistance, including the $1 billion in security assistance recently announced by President Biden," Kirby said.

Austin made clear to Reznikov that "material from this latest announcement are now flowing into the region," Kirbu also said.

The US Defense Secretary also underscored the continued resolve of the United States to support Ukraine's military amid Russia's special operation, Kirby also said.

Austin applauded the skill and bravery with which Ukrainian forces have been using the supplied weapons and systems, Kirby added.