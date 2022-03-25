UrduPoint.com

Austin Discusses With Ukraine Counterpart Continued Provision Of Weapons To Kiev- Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Austin Discusses With Ukraine Counterpart Continued Provision of Weapons to Kiev- Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, discussed the continued provision of weaponry to Ukraine, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J.

Austin III spoke today with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov to discuss the continued provision of defensive lethal assistance, including the $1 billion in security assistance recently announced by President Biden," Kirby said.

Austin made clear to Reznikov that "material from this latest announcement are now flowing into the region," Kirbu also said.

The US Defense Secretary also underscored the continued resolve of the United States to support Ukraine's military amid Russia's special operation, Kirby also said.

Austin applauded the skill and bravery with which Ukrainian forces have been using the supplied weapons and systems, Kirby added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Austin United States From Billion

Recent Stories

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Im ..

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperso ..

1 hour ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

1 hour ago
 Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorist ..

Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorists in North Waziristan

1 hour ago
 EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid preven ..

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

2 hours ago
 President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani l ..

President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani leadership on national day

2 hours ago
 Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situatio ..

Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Defense Minist ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>