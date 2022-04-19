UrduPoint.com

Austin, Filipino Counterpart Agree To Advance Security Partnership - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Austin, Filipino Counterpart Agree to Advance Security Partnership - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Filipino National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana met in Washington and agreed to advance bilateral security ties, the Defense Department said in a readout of the meeting.

"The Secretaries agreed to advance the defense partnership by strengthening Mutual Defense Treaty commitments through the development of bilateral defense guidelines; enhancing maritime coordination and cooperation through the completion of a bilateral maritime framework; and improving interoperability and information sharing by exercising new capabilities," the readout said on Monday.

Austin and Lorenzana reaffirmed the enduring nature of the US-Philippines alliance and the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the South China Sea, the readout said.

The two officials reiterated their commitment to supporting a secure and stable Indo-Pacific region, the added.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of showing solidarity with Ukraine and condemning Russia's actions in that country, according to the readout.

