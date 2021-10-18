UrduPoint.com

Austin, Georgia Defense Minister Sign Memorandum On Training Cooperation - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:39 PM

Austin, Georgia Defense Minister Sign Memorandum on Training Cooperation - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Georgian counterpart Jaunsher Burchuladze signed an agreement on cooperation between the two countries, the Defense Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Georgian counterpart Jaunsher Burchuladze signed an agreement on cooperation between the two countries, the Defense Department said on Monday.

"The two men signed a memorandum of understanding setting up the cooperative effort between the two nations. The goal is to help the Georgia Defense Ministry become more efficient and more effective and NATO interoperable," the Defense Department said in a statement.

The officials launched the Georgia Defense and Deterrence Enhancement Initiative.

This initiative will substitute successful Georgia Defense Readiness Program, which ends in December, the statement said.

"The program trained infantry companies and tactical unit commanders. The program also had an institutional training component to help Georgia create policies and processes to man, train and equip defense forces," the statement added.

The US military will provide advisory support at the Defense Ministry level, according to the statement.

Related Topics

NATO Man Austin Georgia December Agreement

Recent Stories

Crypto Asset and Blockchain Hub to be developed in ..

Crypto Asset and Blockchain Hub to be developed in DWTC

59 seconds ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with ambassadors of France, Aus ..

16 minutes ago
 Chief Minister stresses for educating people about ..

Chief Minister stresses for educating people about glorious teachings of holy Pr ..

2 minutes ago
 Four drug peddlers arrested; over 12.5 kg charras ..

Four drug peddlers arrested; over 12.5 kg charras recovered

2 minutes ago
 Kandinsky Prize Nominees Exhibition Opens in Mosco ..

Kandinsky Prize Nominees Exhibition Opens in Moscow's Museum of Modern Art

2 minutes ago
 EMA Starts Evaluating Use of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vac ..

EMA Starts Evaluating Use of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Among Children Aged 5-11

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.