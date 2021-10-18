Austin, Georgia Defense Minister Sign Memorandum on Training Cooperation - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Georgian counterpart Jaunsher Burchuladze signed an agreement on cooperation between the two countries, the Defense Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Georgian counterpart Jaunsher Burchuladze signed an agreement on cooperation between the two countries, the Defense Department said on Monday.

"The two men signed a memorandum of understanding setting up the cooperative effort between the two nations. The goal is to help the Georgia Defense Ministry become more efficient and more effective and NATO interoperable," the Defense Department said in a statement.

The officials launched the Georgia Defense and Deterrence Enhancement Initiative.

This initiative will substitute successful Georgia Defense Readiness Program, which ends in December, the statement said.

"The program trained infantry companies and tactical unit commanders. The program also had an institutional training component to help Georgia create policies and processes to man, train and equip defense forces," the statement added.

The US military will provide advisory support at the Defense Ministry level, according to the statement.