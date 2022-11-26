UrduPoint.com

Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort To Support Ukraine - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to Support Ukraine - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht spoke by phone to discuss coordinated support for Ukraine and the security of NATO's Eastern Flank, the Pentagon said in a readout on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht spoke by phone to discuss coordinated support for Ukraine and the security of NATO's Eastern Flank, the Pentagon said in a readout on Friday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with German Federal Minister of Defence Christine Lambrecht to discuss joint efforts to support Ukraine and to enhance security along NATO's Eastern Flank," the readout said. "Secretary Austin praised Germany's leadership in providing security assistance to Ukraine, which is having a major positive impact on Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian aggression. The two leaders agreed to continue to closely coordinate their efforts in assisting Ukraine and strengthening NATO deterrence.

"

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.

Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the European Union, the United States, and NATO have maintained that they are not a party to the hostilities despite training Ukrainian soldiers, sending weapons to Ukraine, and providing intelligence for military operations.

