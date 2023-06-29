Open Menu

Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Assistance For Kiev - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Assistance for Kiev - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with his German counterpart, Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius, at the Pentagon to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, including security assistance for Kiev, and a range of other global issues, Department of Defense spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius today as part of the robust and long-standing US-Germany bilateral relationship.

.. with each leader complimenting the resiliency and resolve of the Ukrainian people and Armed Forces," the statement said. "Secretary Austin thanked Minister Pistorius for Germany's significant assistance and contributions to Ukraine."

Austin also thanked Pistorius for Germany's role in bolstering NATO's Eastern Flank, including support to the United States and NATO force deployments to and through Germany, the statement added. The leaders also discussed a range of other global challenges, including issues in the Indo-Pacific, the statement said.

