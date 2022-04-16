UrduPoint.com

Austin, German Defense Chief Discuss Efforts To Support Ukraine, Defend NATO - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Austin, German Defense Chief Discuss Efforts to Support Ukraine, Defend NATO - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke by telephone with his German counterpart Christine Lambrecht and discussed the joint efforts to continue supporting Ukraine and defend NATO's eastern flank, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with German Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht to thank Germany for its continued strong commitment to providing critical defensive capabilities to Ukraine alongside other NATO Allies and partners. Secretary Austin and Minister Lambrecht discussed efforts to both help Ukraine and defend NATO territory along the Eastern Flank," Kirby said in a statement on Friday.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Russia has said that the aim of the special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and that it is targeting solely the country's military infrastructure.

The United States and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions on Russia and by providing significant amount of lethal weapons to Kiev in the amount of multiple billions of Dollars.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, which includes 18 155mm Howitzers, 40,00 shells, 300 Switchblade drones, 500 Javelin anti-armor missiles, 200 M113 armored personnel carriers and 16 Mi-17 helicopters, among other military equipment.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia German Germany Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Austin United States February From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about pe ..

Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about petroleum prices: Shahid Khaqan

2 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State ..

Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on mil ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on military convoy in North Wazirist ..

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pays homage to Bilquis ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pays homage to Bilquis Edhi

2 hours ago
 PML-N constitutes committee of political parties f ..

PML-N constitutes committee of political parties for new Cabinet: Rana Sanaullah ..

2 hours ago
 Mass Rally in Support of Russia Taking Place in Se ..

Mass Rally in Support of Russia Taking Place in Serbian Capital - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.