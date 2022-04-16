Austin, German Defense Chief Discuss Efforts to Support Ukraine, Defend NATO - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke by telephone with his German counterpart Christine Lambrecht and discussed the joint efforts to continue supporting Ukraine and defend NATO's eastern flank, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with German Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht to thank Germany for its continued strong commitment to providing critical defensive capabilities to Ukraine alongside other NATO Allies and partners. Secretary Austin and Minister Lambrecht discussed efforts to both help Ukraine and defend NATO territory along the Eastern Flank," Kirby said in a statement on Friday.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Russia has said that the aim of the special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and that it is targeting solely the country's military infrastructure.

The United States and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions on Russia and by providing significant amount of lethal weapons to Kiev in the amount of multiple billions of Dollars.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, which includes 18 155mm Howitzers, 40,00 shells, 300 Switchblade drones, 500 Javelin anti-armor missiles, 200 M113 armored personnel carriers and 16 Mi-17 helicopters, among other military equipment.