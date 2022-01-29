Austin, German Defense Minister Discuss Russia Buildup, Support for Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his German counterpart Christine Lambrecht shared their concerns over Russia's military deployments near Ukraine and stressed their support for Ukrainian territorial integrity in a conversation, the Defense Department announced in a readout of the conversation on Friday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with German Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht to discuss concerns with Russia's ongoing, unprovoked military build-up near and in Ukraine," the readout said. "Both leaders emphasized their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"

Austin and Lambrecht also discussed their recent diplomatic engagements with Russia, the readout said.

In addition, the two defense chiefs discussed "the need for Russia to stand down from its dangerous path and agreed that Russia would face severe consequences in the event of a further invasion into Ukraine," the readout added.

Austin and Lambrecht similarly exchanged views on the importance of maintaining NATO unity and strong deterrence along NATO's Eastern Flank and agreed to remain in close contact as the situation evolved, according to the readout.