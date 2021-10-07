WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recognized Poland's efforts to boost its defense capabilities, including Warsaw's recent request to purchase M1A2 Abrams tanks at a recent meeting with the Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak in the Pentagon, Defense Department spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton Semelroth said on Thursday.

The meeting between the two defense chiefs took place on Wednesday.

"He (Austin) recognized Poland's efforts to develop its defense capabilities, including Poland's recent request to purchase M1A2 Abrams tanks. The leaders agreed to work closely together to strengthen the transatlantic relationship," the statement said.

Austin and Blaszczak discussed the transatlantic alliance, as well as the security situation along NATO's Eastern Flank.

"The Secretary commended Minister Błaszczak on Poland's commitment to responsibility sharing, as exemplified in the 2020 U.S.-Poland Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement which supports the robust rotational presence of U.S. forces in Poland to bolster NATO security and regional stability," it added.

In September, Blaszczak announced that Poland will deploy 250 Abrams tanks purchased from the US on its eastern border. According to the minister, the tanks are required to reduce the risk of attack on the country.

Poland has called on NATO to more actively confront Russia, which Warsaw considers a Primary security threat. Moscow has consistently denied any plans to attack other countries, including NATO members, but vowed to respond to any attempts to encroach on its territory or hinder its development.