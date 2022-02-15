UrduPoint.com

Austin Heads To Europe To Meet Allied Defense Chiefs Over Russia's 'Buildup' - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Austin Heads to Europe to Meet Allied Defense Chiefs Over Russia's 'Buildup' - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will depart on a trip to Europe on February 15 to meet with allied defense ministers over Russia's "troop buildup" near Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"(Austin will) meet with senior military and government leaders in Belgium, Poland and Lithuania. In Brussels, he'll meet with Allied defense ministers across NATO leadership in the defense ministerials to discuss Russia's military buildup in and around Ukraine. He will also reiterate United States commitment to our allies made in Article Five, continue the Alliance's progress on deterrence and defense while ensuring the alliance is prepared to face tomorrow's challenges," Kirby told a briefing.

In Poland, Austin will meet with the Polish president and the minister of national defense to "enhance bilateral cooperation and security and deepen the Polish-American Partnership, which we believe is vital to addressing today's current threats and challenges," the spokesman said.

He will also get a chance to meet with US troops and observe the conditions of American rotational presence in the country.

The secretary will also travel to Lithuania to meet with its leadership and reaffirm commitment to working together on strengthening the Lithuanian armed forces and "continuing to stand shoulder to shoulder against threats and adversaries."

Separately, Austin will meet jointly with his counterparts from Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia together.

