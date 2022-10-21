Austin in Call With Reznikov Reiterates US Commitment to Supporting Ukraine - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a call with his Ukrainian counterpart reiterated the unwavering US commitment to supporting Ukrainian forces, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Friday

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J.

Austin III spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov to reiterate the unwavering U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine's ability to counter Russia's aggression," Ryder said in a statement.

Austin underscored the international community's continued support in "building Ukraine's enduring strength" and safeguarding Kiev's ability to defend itself in the future, he added.

Earlier in the day, Austin spoke by phone with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.