Austin In Call With Shoigu Emphasizes Importance Of Communication Amid Ukraine Conflict

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Austin in Call With Shoigu Emphasizes Importance of Communication Amid Ukraine Conflict

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu emphasized the importance of keeping lines of communication between the two countries open amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Pentagon said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu emphasized the importance of keeping lines of communication between the two countries open amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"On October 21, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu. Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine," the department said in a press release.

More Stories From World

