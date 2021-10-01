Austin, India Chief of Defense Staff Discuss 'Enhanced Cooperation' - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has met with Indian counterpart Bipin Rawat to discuss the bilateral partnership and cooperation in the areas of space, cyber and emerging technologies, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021)

"Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III met with India's Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, during his first visit to the Pentagon, Sept. 30, 2021. The two leaders exchanged views on priorities for advancing the US-India defense partnership, including through enhanced cooperation in new defense domains such as space, cyber, and emerging technologies," Kirby said.

The Defense Department spokesperson said Austin emphasized during the talks that the United States was ready to support the Indian military's transition into a greater institutional integration.

"This historic meeting highlights the enduring strength of the US-India Major Defense Partnership as the two countries work in concert with like-minded partners to sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kirby said.

Also on Friday, the Indian Defense Ministry announced the two nations had agreed to establish a bilateral working group to cooperate to ensure security of their defense industries. The decision was reached during the US-India Industrial Security Agreement (ISA) that is taking place in New Delhi September 27-October 1.

The United States and India inked the ISA deal in December 2019 to facilitate the exchange of classified information between their defense industries.