UrduPoint.com

Austin, India Chief Of Defense Staff Discuss 'Enhanced Cooperation' - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 08:06 PM

Austin, India Chief of Defense Staff Discuss 'Enhanced Cooperation' - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has met with Indian counterpart Bipin Rawat to discuss the bilateral partnership and cooperation in the areas of space, cyber and emerging technologies, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has met with Indian counterpart Bipin Rawat to discuss the bilateral partnership and cooperation in the areas of space, cyber and emerging technologies, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III met with India's Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, during his first visit to the Pentagon, Sept. 30, 2021. The two leaders exchanged views on priorities for advancing the US-India defense partnership, including through enhanced cooperation in new defense domains such as space, cyber, and emerging technologies," Kirby said.

The Defense Department spokesperson said Austin emphasized during the talks that the United States was ready to support the Indian military's transition into a greater institutional integration.

"This historic meeting highlights the enduring strength of the US-India Major Defense Partnership as the two countries work in concert with like-minded partners to sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kirby said.

Also on Friday, the Indian Defense Ministry announced the two nations had agreed to establish a bilateral working group to cooperate to ensure security of their defense industries. The decision was reached during the US-India Industrial Security Agreement (ISA) that is taking place in New Delhi September 27-October 1.

The United States and India inked the ISA deal in December 2019 to facilitate the exchange of classified information between their defense industries.

Related Topics

India Exchange Pentagon Visit New Delhi Austin United States September December 2019 Agreement Bipin Rawat

Recent Stories

RCCI new President vows to resolve trader's key is ..

RCCI new President vows to resolve trader's key issues

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan constitutes 24 tri ..

Election Commission of Pakistan constitutes 24 tribunals to hear cases related t ..

6 minutes ago
 Inclusion of stakeholders imperative to resolve ch ..

Inclusion of stakeholders imperative to resolve challenges faced by erstwhile FA ..

6 minutes ago
 Matriculation, intermediate exams results to be an ..

Matriculation, intermediate exams results to be announced after cabinet approval ..

6 minutes ago
 Abdullah, Wahid, Haris bat Balochistan to resoundi ..

Abdullah, Wahid, Haris bat Balochistan to resounding victory

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister KP inaugurates hockey turf at AWKSC ..

Chief Minister KP inaugurates hockey turf at AWKSCC

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.