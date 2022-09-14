UrduPoint.com

Austin, Indian Counterpart Agree To Expand Info Sharing, Logistics Cooperation - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 08:48 PM

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke by phone with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday to discuss information-sharing and logistics cooperation, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said

"In light of the evolving regional security environment, the two defense leaders committed to expanding information-sharing and logistics cooperation as the US and Indian militaries operate and coordinate more closely together," Ryder said in a press release.

Austin expressed his support for additional mid-voyage repairs of US Navy ships in India, he added.

Both leaders agreed to initiate a dialogue later this year to deepen bilateral collaboration in space, cyber, artificial intelligence, and other new defense domains, according to the statement.

"Secretary Austin and Minister Singh highlighted their commitment to strengthening defense technology and industrial cooperation to support India's rise as an industry leader and regional security provider," Ryder said.

They also reaffirmed their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, he noted.

