Austin Initiated Call With Shoigu, Gave Leaders Chance to Connect - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) A call initiated by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu provided a good chance for the two top military officials to connect amid tensions arising from the conflict in Ukraine, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Friday.

"Today provided a good opportunity to connect," Singh said during a press briefing when asked about the talks. "Secretary Austin initiated the call."

Austin emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication during times of active conflict, the Pentagon said in a readout of the call.

Austin also spoke with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Friday, the Pentagon also said.