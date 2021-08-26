WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met and discussed Iran's nuclear program, its support backing of militia groups in the middle East, and its maritime activity, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"Today in Washington, DC, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to reaffirm the US commitment to the strategic partnership and addressing regional security challenges together," Kirby said in a press release on Wednesday. "The leaders discussed the wide range of threats posed by Iran's nuclear program, support of terrorism and maritime aggression.

Austin emphasized the United States' commitment to stabilize the Middle East, including through military cooperation, Kirby said.

Austin and Bennett also agreed for the United States and Israel to cooperate in the field air and missile defense, Kirby said. The US Defense Secretary reaffirmed the United States' commitment to maintaining Israel's military edge in the region, he added.

Bennett is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.