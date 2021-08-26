UrduPoint.com

Austin, Israel's Bennett Discuss Iran Nuclear Program - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:00 AM

Austin, Israel's Bennett Discuss Iran Nuclear Program - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met and discussed Iran's nuclear program, its support backing of militia groups in the middle East, and its maritime activity, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"Today in Washington, DC, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to reaffirm the US commitment to the strategic partnership and addressing regional security challenges together," Kirby said in a press release on Wednesday. "The leaders discussed the wide range of threats posed by Iran's nuclear program, support of terrorism and maritime aggression.

"

Austin emphasized the United States' commitment to stabilize the Middle East, including through military cooperation, Kirby said.

Austin and Bennett also agreed for the United States and Israel to cooperate in the field air and missile defense, Kirby said. The US Defense Secretary reaffirmed the United States' commitment to maintaining Israel's military edge in the region, he added.

Bennett is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran Washington Nuclear White House Austin United States Middle East

Recent Stories

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

2 hours ago
 UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

5 hours ago
 Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to pl ..

Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to plant 10 billion trees to combat ..

3 hours ago
 US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Mi ..

US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Microelectronics Technology - En ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian Parliament Approves 18 of 19 Cabinet Minis ..

Iranian Parliament Approves 18 of 19 Cabinet Ministers Nominated by Raisi - Stat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.