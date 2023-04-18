Austin Issues Memo to Outline Standards of Classified Info Handling After Leaks Incident

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a memorandum to Defense Department personnel that outlines and underscores standards of classified national security information handling following the recent leak of classified documents by a US Air National Guardsman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a memorandum to Defense Department personnel that outlines and underscores standards of classified national security information handling following the recent leak of classified documents by a US Air National Guardsman.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking dozens of classified documents online.

After the arrest, Austin directed the Defense Department to conduct a review of its intelligence access protocols to prevent future leaks of classified information.

In his new memorandum, which was initially distributed on Monday, Austin points out that "adverse security incidents" should remind personnel of the need to adhere to all security policies and procedures to keep pace with evolving threats.

Austin lists seven standards that defense personnel must adhere to, including policies pertaining to storage and destruction, transmission, transportation and safeguarding of classified information.

The defense secretary also says US defense personnel are required to ensure that classified information is appropriately packaged in transit, using lock bags or other approved means, and transported by credentialed couriers.

All US military forces must promote "clean desk" environments and personnel must appropriately destroy non-record copies of secret documents when those are no longer necessary for ongoing tasks, the memorandum said.

In addition, classified information is required to be secured and maintained under conditions adequate to deter and detect access by unauthorized persons, according to the memorandum.