Austin, Italian Counterpart Discuss 'Rising China, Threats From Russia' - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in his first conversation with Italian counterpart Lorenzo Guerini discussed global security challenges, including China and Russia, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"The leaders discussed views on shared global security challenges including a rising China and threats from Russia," Kirby said on Friday.

Austin and Guerini confirmed the steadfast commitment to the US-Italy bilateral defense relationship, Kirby also said.

The Defense Secretary noted the importance of the presence of US forces in Italy to NATO's collective security, and thanked Rome its role in maintaining security around the world, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, Kirby added.