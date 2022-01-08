WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed with Latvian counterpart Artis Pabriks the current situation along NATO's eastern flank and the importance of enhancing readiness and interoperability of forces, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said in a readout of the conversation on Friday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone with Latvian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Artis Pabriks today to discuss the current situation along NATO's Eastern Flank and reaffirm the strong relationship between the United States and Latvia.

.. The two leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing readiness and interoperability between the U.S. and Latvian National Armed Forces," Kirby said.

The two officials discussed a wide range of bilateral defense issues including unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as Russia's destabilizing actions in eastern Europe, Kirby added.