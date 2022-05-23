Austin, Miley Refuse to Confirm US Ready to Send Troops to Protect Taiwan

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Monday avoided answering the question about the possibility of sending troops to defend Taiwan should China invade it

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Monday avoided answering the question about the possibility of sending troops to defend Taiwan should China invade it.

"I will render my advice at the moment in time to the President (Joe Biden) and the Secretary of Defense," Milley said during a press briefing when asked whether he would support sending US troops to defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion.

Defense Secretary Austin was asked he same question and said US policy toward Taiwan has not changed.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden said during his visit to Japan that the United States is ready to get involved militarily defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion.

China has urged the United States to be careful in what it says and does regarding the Taiwan issue and informed Washington that Beijing will take strong action to protect its sovereignty and security interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday commenting on Biden's remarks.