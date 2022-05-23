UrduPoint.com

Austin, Miley Refuse To Confirm US Ready To Send Troops To Protect Taiwan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 11:39 PM

Austin, Miley Refuse to Confirm US Ready to Send Troops to Protect Taiwan

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Monday avoided answering the question about the possibility of sending troops to defend Taiwan should China invade it

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Monday avoided answering the question about the possibility of sending troops to defend Taiwan should China invade it.

"I will render my advice at the moment in time to the President (Joe Biden) and the Secretary of Defense," Milley said during a press briefing when asked whether he would support sending US troops to defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion.

Defense Secretary Austin was asked he same question and said US policy toward Taiwan has not changed.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden said during his visit to Japan that the United States is ready to get involved militarily defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion.

China has urged the United States to be careful in what it says and does regarding the Taiwan issue and informed Washington that Beijing will take strong action to protect its sovereignty and security interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday commenting on Biden's remarks.

Related Topics

China Washington Visit Beijing Same Austin Japan United States Event

Recent Stories

Top US General Says No Plans Yet to Deploy Troops ..

Top US General Says No Plans Yet to Deploy Troops to Ukraine, Decision Falls on ..

31 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of alleged rape of two women in F ..

IGP takes notice of alleged rape of two women in Faisalabad

33 seconds ago
 Accused of abducted girl case arrested

Accused of abducted girl case arrested

34 seconds ago
 PML-N decides to complete constitutional tenure: T ..

PML-N decides to complete constitutional tenure: Talal Chaudhry

36 seconds ago
 12 killed, 1,130 injured in 1,057 accidents in Pun ..

12 killed, 1,130 injured in 1,057 accidents in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Nobody will be allowed to misuse social media: Mar ..

Nobody will be allowed to misuse social media: Marriyum Aurangzeb

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.