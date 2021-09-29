Austin, Milley Say No Payments Made by US to Taliban During Evacuations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said they were not aware of any payments to the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) by the US or coalition forces at any time during last month's evacuation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said they were not aware of any payments to the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) by the US or coalition forces at any time during last month's evacuation.

"To my knowledge, there was not," Austin told a US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.

When asked the same question, Milley replied: "I have no knowledge of any money that transmitted from any element of the United States government to the Taliban.

"

The Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) seized control of Afghanistan after entering the capital Kabul on August 15 that led to the collapse of the US-backed government there. The Taliban declared foreign evacuation operations and the exit of foreign troops from Afghanistan were to be completed by August 31, after which the Kabul Airport - the sole point of departure for evacuation flights - came under its control.