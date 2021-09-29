UrduPoint.com

Austin, Milley Say No Payments Made By US To Taliban During Evacuations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:46 PM

Austin, Milley Say No Payments Made by US to Taliban During Evacuations

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said they were not aware of any payments to the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) by the US or coalition forces at any time during last month's evacuation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said they were not aware of any payments to the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) by the US or coalition forces at any time during last month's evacuation.

"To my knowledge, there was not," Austin told a US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.

When asked the same question, Milley replied: "I have no knowledge of any money that transmitted from any element of the United States government to the Taliban.

"

The Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) seized control of Afghanistan after entering the capital Kabul on August 15 that led to the collapse of the US-backed government there. The Taliban declared foreign evacuation operations and the exit of foreign troops from Afghanistan were to be completed by August 31, after which the Kabul Airport - the sole point of departure for evacuation flights - came under its control.

Related Topics

Hearing Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Senate Russia Same Austin United States Money August From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

5 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

5 minutes ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

20 minutes ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

20 minutes ago
 UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

35 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.