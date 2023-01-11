UrduPoint.com

Austin, Milley To Host Ukraine Defense Contact Group In Germany Next Week - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley will travel to Germany next week to host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"Next week, Secretary Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Milley will travel to Germany to host the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base," Ryder said during a press briefing.

