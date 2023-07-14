Open Menu

Austin, Milley To Host Ukraine Defense Contact Group Virtual Meeting On July 18 - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley will host another meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on July 18 with nearly 50 participants from around the world, Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"(O)n July 18, Secretary Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley will host a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group that will be joined by ministers of defense and chiefs of defense from nearly 50 nations from around the world," Ryder said during a press briefing.

