Austin, Norway Defense Minister Discuss US B-1 Bombers Deployment - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen have discussed the deployment of US B-1 bombers in Norway, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Secretary Austin thanked Minister Bakke-Jensen for hosting rotational US Marines for cold weather training and underscored the importance of continued training, operations, and cooperation in the High North," Kirby said. "Notably, the United States recently announced that it would deploy a B-1 Lancer Bomber squadron for Bomber Task Force missions out of Orland Air Base to improve interoperability with our allies and partners in the High North and across Europe.

"

Kirby also said the two officials reaffirmed the US-Norway strategic defense relationship and agreed to continue talks during the upcoming NATO Defense Ministerial gathering.

The US media reported earlier this week on the upcoming B-1 aircraft deployment to Norway. A spokesperson for the US Air Force in Europe told Sputnik at the time that the bombers have not arrived yet.

