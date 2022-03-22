Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is not ruling out the possibility of placing more US forces on NATO's eastern flank to counter Russia, a senior Defense Department official said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is not ruling out the possibility of placing more US forces on NATO's eastern flank to counter Russia, a senior Defense Department official said on Tuesday.

"I have nothing to speak to with respect to additional troops rotating... (Austin) is not taking that off the table, the possibility that we could possibly deploy additional US forces to the eastern flank," the official said.