UrduPoint.com

Austin Not Ruling Out Deploying More US Forces On NATO's Eastern Flank - Defense Official

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Austin Not Ruling Out Deploying More US Forces on NATO's Eastern Flank - Defense Official

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is not ruling out the possibility of placing more US forces on NATO's eastern flank to counter Russia, a senior Defense Department official said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is not ruling out the possibility of placing more US forces on NATO's eastern flank to counter Russia, a senior Defense Department official said on Tuesday.

"I have nothing to speak to with respect to additional troops rotating... (Austin) is not taking that off the table, the possibility that we could possibly deploy additional US forces to the eastern flank," the official said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Austin

Recent Stories

Commissioner to lead "Pakistan Day Rally" on Mar 2 ..

Commissioner to lead "Pakistan Day Rally" on Mar 23

36 seconds ago
 Pak American Cultural Centre delegation meets Comm ..

Pak American Cultural Centre delegation meets Commissioner

37 seconds ago
 Ukraine Crisis to Have 'Quite Limited' Effect on W ..

Ukraine Crisis to Have 'Quite Limited' Effect on World Economy - IMF's Gopinath

39 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Economy Likely to Shrink by One Third Du ..

Ukrainian Economy Likely to Shrink by One Third Due to Conflict Escalation - IMF

43 seconds ago
 ‘We have failed Kashmiris and Palestinians’: P ..

‘We have failed Kashmiris and Palestinians’: PM to OIC moot

1 hour ago
 Polo Super League: Zacky Reapers triumphant

Polo Super League: Zacky Reapers triumphant

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>