Austin, Nyusi Discuss US-Mozambique Military Ties, Security in Cabo Delgado Province

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi discussed the bilateral military partnership and the situation in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, Defense Department spokesperson Patrick Ryder said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke on the phone with Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi to discuss the US-Mozambique bilateral defense relationship and the security situation in Cabo Delgado province," Ryder said in a statement.

Ryder's comment referred to the Mozambique's government fight against extremists in the country's northern province.

Austin and Nyusi exchanged views on Mozambique's role on the UN Security Council and also discussed regional issues of shared interest as well as priorities for the nearest future, the statement said.

The two officials also confirmed their commitment to deepening the defense and security relationship between the United States and Mozambique, the statement added.