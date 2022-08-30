UrduPoint.com

Austin Offers Condolences To Dutch Counterpart Over 1 Soldier Killed, 2 Wounded In Indiana

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by telephone with Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren to offer condolences over the death of one Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in the US state of Indiana over the weekend, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said.

"Secretary Austin expressed condolences for the death of one and injuries of two Dutch Special Operations Forces who were training in Indiana," Ryder said in a statement on Monday.

Three members of the Dutch Commando Corps in Indiana were shot outside their hotel on Saturday morning.

One of the soldiers succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night after being in critical condition.

The soldiers were training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in south-central Indiana. The facility is the US Defense Department's largest urban training center, designed to replicate a full city with physical infrastructure, cyber components and human elements.

Police issued a news release attributing the shooting to a disturbance between the victims and suspects.

More Stories From World

