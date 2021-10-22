Austin on Actions If China Attacks Taiwan: I Will Not Engage in Hypotheticals

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday he would not "engage in hypotheticals" regarding Washington's response to China's possible attack on Taiwan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday he would not "engage in hypotheticals" regarding Washington's response to China's possible attack on Taiwan.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden said that the country would come to Taiwan's defense if it came under attack by China.

"I won't engage in any hypotheticals," Austin said at a NATO press conference, when asked about Washington's reaction to the possible attack.

"We remain committed to the One China policy ... As we've done under multiple administrations, we will continue to help Taiwan with resource and capabilities it needs to defend itself," the Penragon chief assured.