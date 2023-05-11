Austin on ICC: US Backs Russia Probe, But Has Concerns About Prosecution of Own Troops

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that he supports efforts by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to hold Russia accountable for its alleged war crimes in Ukraine, but remains concerned about reciprocity that can lead to the international body prosecuting American troops in the future, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"We support efforts to hold Russia accountable, but again I remain concerned about the protection of US military personnel," Austin told a Senate Committee in a testimony. "I do have concerns about reciprocity going forward, and we will continue to look for ways to support the effort of holding Russia accountable.

"

In March, the ICC issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

Russia denies any forceful transfer of children. The Kremlin has called the ICC a "puppet in the hands of the collective West," saying that the arrest warrant is meant to put pressure on Russia.