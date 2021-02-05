UrduPoint.com
Austin Orders All US Military, Civilian Staff To Always Wear Masks On Duty - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered both military and civilian personnel employed by the US armed forces to wear masks at all times when they are on duty to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Today, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin signed a memo that, effective immediately, directs all individuals on military installations and all individuals performing official duties on behalf of the Department from any location other than the individual's home, including outdoor shared spaces, to wear masks," the release said on Thursday.

The Defense Department explained the new directive is in accordance with the most current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

"Individuals must wear masks continuously while on military installations except when an individual is alone in an office with floor-to-ceiling walls with a closed door [or] for brief periods of time when eating and drinking while maintaining distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines," the release said.

Individuals must consistently wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth and that comports with all current guidance from the CDC and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the release added.

