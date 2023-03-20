UrduPoint.com

Austin, Philippine Counterpart Discuss China, Upcoming Military Exercise - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a phone call with his Philippine counterpart, Officer in Charge of the Department of National Defense Carlito Galvez, discussed China's activities in the region and next month's exercise with more than 17,000 participating troops from both countries, among a range of other issues, US Department of Defense press secretary Pat Ryder said on Monday

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Philippine Officer in Charge of the Department of National Defense Carlito Galvez today to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen the U.S.-Philippine alliance," Ryder said in a press release. "The two leaders condemned the PRC's gray-zone activities, which interfere with the livelihoods of local Philippine communities and the rights of other claimant states that seek to operate lawfully in the South China Sea consistent with the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling.

"

The two officials also discussed the upcoming Balikatan exercise which is expected to become the largest iteration of the exercise to date and plans to conduct combined maritime activities in the South China Sea, according to the release.

The secretaries raised their concerns over China's alleged massing of more than 40 vessels around Thitu Island earlier in March, the press release said.

Starting in 2013, United States officials have repeatedly stated that Washington opposes changes to the status quo made through force or coercion, including in relation to China's East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), and its island-construction project in the South China Sea.

