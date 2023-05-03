Austin, Philippine Leader to Discuss Expanding Cooperation in South China Sea - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. are planning to discuss support for the Philippines' defense modernization efforts and expanding operational cooperation in the South China Sea during their meeting on May 3 at the Pentagon, Department of Defense spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Austin and President Marcos will discuss a wide range of security topics, including support for the Philippines' defense modernization efforts and expanding operational cooperation in the South China Sea," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Ryder noted that the United States-Philippines alliance is currently at a "transformational point" following the announcement of four new Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites and the successful completion of the largest iteration of the annual bilateral exercise Balikatan, which concluded on April 27.

On Monday, the White House announced that the United States is planning to transfer four patrol vessels and three C-130H military transport aircraft to the Philippines to enhance the country's defense capabilities. The announcement was made following the bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and President Marcos at the White House.

The Philippine leader is currently on a visit to Washington. He said on Monday that Manila is against military provocations and will not turn into a "staging post" for any country's military campaign.