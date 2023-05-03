UrduPoint.com

Austin, Philippine Leader To Discuss Expanding Cooperation In South China Sea - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Austin, Philippine Leader to Discuss Expanding Cooperation in South China Sea - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. are planning to discuss support for the Philippines' defense modernization efforts and expanding operational cooperation in the South China Sea during their meeting on May 3 at the Pentagon, Department of Defense spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Austin and President Marcos will discuss a wide range of security topics, including support for the Philippines' defense modernization efforts and expanding operational cooperation in the South China Sea," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Ryder noted that the United States-Philippines alliance is currently at a "transformational point" following the announcement of four new Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites and the successful completion of the largest iteration of the annual bilateral exercise Balikatan, which concluded on April 27.

On Monday, the White House announced that the United States is planning to transfer four patrol vessels and three C-130H military transport aircraft to the Philippines to enhance the country's defense capabilities. The announcement was made following the bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and President Marcos at the White House.

The Philippine leader is currently on a visit to Washington. He said on Monday that Manila is against military provocations and will not turn into a "staging post" for any country's military campaign.

Related Topics

China Washington Pentagon White House Visit Manila Alliance Austin United States Philippines April May Post Agreement

Recent Stories

Shurooq reveals new developments during their show ..

Shurooq reveals new developments during their showcase at ATM 2023

9 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal fram ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal frameworks to protect environment ..

54 minutes ago
 Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan ..

Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan Increases to 550 - Health Min ..

1 hour ago
 Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States t ..

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States to Step Up Air Defense Support ..

1 hour ago
 Nawaz demands action against former CJ Nisar over ..

Nawaz demands action against former CJ Nisar over alleged constitutional violati ..

1 hour ago
 Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not De ..

Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not Debt Ceiling - White House

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.