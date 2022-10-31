UrduPoint.com

Austin, Polish Counterpart Discuss Efforts To Enhance Ukraine Defense - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 10:21 PM

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed with his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak the efforts by the so-called collective West to enhance the defense of Ukraine, Defense Department spokesperson Gen. Pat Ryder said on Monday

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak to discuss the current security situation along NATO's Eastern Flank and joint efforts to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities," Ryder said in a statement.

Warsaw and Washington have numerous programs intended to boost their military cooperation and increase US military exports to Poland, including the Patriot program, the HIMARS program for M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and the program for the purchase of F35 fighter jets, as well as the recently started program for the purchase of Abrams tanks.

After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February, the United States decided to deploy an additional 4,700 US troops to Poland on top of the nearly 5,000 military personnel who are routinely deployed n the country.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special military operation is solely targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure.

