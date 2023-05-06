UrduPoint.com

Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak have renewed the reciprocal defense procurement agreement, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Friday.

"The two leaders also coordinated on plans to further enhance Poland's military capabilities and reaffirmed the close US-Poland defense relationship with the signing of a reciprocal defense procurement agreement renewal," Ryder said in a statement.

Austin and Blaszczak discussed the situation in Ukraine as well as the possible ways to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation, the statement said.

"Secretary Austin commended Deputy Prime Minister Blaszczak for the support Poland continues to provide to Ukraine, including Poland's transfer of Leopard tanks and hundreds of other armored vehicles, and the training of thousands of Ukrainian military personnel over the past 15 months," the statement added.

Austin and Blaszczak also unveiled an exhibit in the Defense Department dedicated to the history of US-Polish defense cooperation, according to the statement.

