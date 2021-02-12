UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss New START, Strategic Partnership - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed with his Polish counterpart Mariusz Błaszczak over the telephone the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) treaty and the presence of US forces in Poland, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

"The Secretary and the Minister discussed a range of issues, including Poland's commitment to defense modernization, US forces presence in Poland and the extension of the New START treaty," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The two officials exchanged views on the issue of regional security as well as highlighted the significance of US-Poland defense cooperation agreement and the strengthening of bilateral military relations, Kirby also said.

"The enduring presence of the US rotational forces in Poland enhances NATO interoperability, strengthens defense and deterrence along NATO flank," Kirby added.

Austin and Błaszczak agreed to continue discussions on the issue of European security in the future, according to Kirby.

