Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence In Belarus - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and� Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak discussed by phone Wagner Group's presence in Belarus, spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Friday.

"The leaders ... discussed the Wagner Group's new presence in Belarus and mutually committed to continue monitoring the situation closely," Ryder said.

Austin also reaffirmed US support for Poland's response to the alleged August 1 incursion into Polish airspace by Belarusian aircraft.

On Tuesday, the Polish Defense Ministry said that two Belarusian helicopters intruded into the country's air space.

On Wednesday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that Minsk provided Warsaw with objective control data on the absence of any grounds for the accusations.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik earlier on Friday that it received Poland's note with its evidence of the alleged violation of the state border by Belarusian helicopters, but it says the document does not contain any compelling evidence.

