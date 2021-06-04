UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austin Praises Support On Afghan Pullout In Call With Qatar Defense Chief - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 02:20 AM

Austin Praises Support on Afghan Pullout in Call With Qatar Defense Chief - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin praised Qatar's support in the Afghan peace process and the United States' continuing full military withdrawal from that country in a phone conversation with the Gulf nation's defense chief Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III spoke by phone with Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs... Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah to reaffirm the strength of the US-Qatar defense partnership," Kirby said in a readout on Thursday.

"He thanked Qatar for its support as the US military continues its retrograde from Afghanistan, and for the important role it continues to play in advancing the Afghan peace process.

Austin also thanked Attiyah for Qatar's continued hospitality in hosting US forces in Qatar, and emphasized the value of the US presence at Qatar's Al-Udeid Air Base, the readout said.

The two leaders also discussed shared interests in achieving regional security and stability, the readout added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Pentagon Qatar Austin United States From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy for the ..

2 hours ago

Global food prices rose at rapid pace in May: FAO

2 hours ago

Sharjah Museums Authority explores unique connecti ..

3 hours ago

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

3 hours ago

Armed Forces all time operational readiness not a ..

2 hours ago

Tribal legislators end protest after assurance of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.