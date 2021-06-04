Austin Praises Support on Afghan Pullout in Call With Qatar Defense Chief - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin praised Qatar's support in the Afghan peace process and the United States' continuing full military withdrawal from that country in a phone conversation with the Gulf nation's defense chief Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III spoke by phone with Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs... Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah to reaffirm the strength of the US-Qatar defense partnership," Kirby said in a readout on Thursday.

"He thanked Qatar for its support as the US military continues its retrograde from Afghanistan, and for the important role it continues to play in advancing the Afghan peace process.

Austin also thanked Attiyah for Qatar's continued hospitality in hosting US forces in Qatar, and emphasized the value of the US presence at Qatar's Al-Udeid Air Base, the readout said.

The two leaders also discussed shared interests in achieving regional security and stability, the readout added.